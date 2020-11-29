1/1
Alan Duquette
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alan Duquette
March 27, 1957 - November 13, 2020
On Friday, October 13, 2020, Alan Duquette, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away at 63.
Alan was born on March 27, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, to Marvin and Joyce (Houde) Duquette. After realizing that one did not have to suffer through such winters in life, Alan fled to beautiful California in his early twenties.
He drove cross-country in a 1964 Triumph TR4, braving blizzards before breaking down in "Valley Joe," where the first Californian he met was a Scientologist.
In California, he pursued a Bachelors's in Physics and met a beautiful woman he would later marry, Cristina Ionescu. His wife survives him, and two children he was incredibly proud of, Anca and Ady. He is also survived by his siblings Darlyne, Armand, Ronald, his mother Joyce, and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his brother Robert.
Alan was born with charisma, and everyone responded to him. He loved to tell his made-up stories - presenting them as factual – until you both were laughing at the ridiculousness of his tale!
He loved cars - he raced with the SCCA San Francisco region and spent weekends at the racetracks. There was always a new project he was working on in the garage. He had a knack for fixing anything.
The best husband and father, he is dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved