Alan DuquetteMarch 27, 1957 - November 13, 2020On Friday, October 13, 2020, Alan Duquette, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away at 63.Alan was born on March 27, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, to Marvin and Joyce (Houde) Duquette. After realizing that one did not have to suffer through such winters in life, Alan fled to beautiful California in his early twenties.He drove cross-country in a 1964 Triumph TR4, braving blizzards before breaking down in "Valley Joe," where the first Californian he met was a Scientologist.In California, he pursued a Bachelors's in Physics and met a beautiful woman he would later marry, Cristina Ionescu. His wife survives him, and two children he was incredibly proud of, Anca and Ady. He is also survived by his siblings Darlyne, Armand, Ronald, his mother Joyce, and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin, and his brother Robert.Alan was born with charisma, and everyone responded to him. He loved to tell his made-up stories - presenting them as factual – until you both were laughing at the ridiculousness of his tale!He loved cars - he raced with the SCCA San Francisco region and spent weekends at the racetracks. There was always a new project he was working on in the garage. He had a knack for fixing anything.The best husband and father, he is dearly missed.