|
|
Alan Evans Loebel
March 16, 1938 - April 23, 2020
Alan E. Loebel (82) of Healdsburg, CA, passed away peacefully after a long battle with lung cancer at his home on April 23, 2020. He was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. Al chose a career in information technology when that field was new and challenging. His job as an IT Manager took him to North Carolina, Rhode Island, Florida, and eventually to California. His longest stint was with Harris Corporation, traveling the world as an IT consultant specializing in manufacturing systems. In 1995, he went to work for Oracle, bringing him to the Bay Area.
Al and Liz, his wife of 23 years, moved to Healdsburg in 2000. A true and caring community member, Al was an extraordinary volunteer. He was Past President of the Healdsburg Museum, and was awarded the Langhart Award for service. His camera collection is currently on display at the museum. He was an ever-present and productive member of the Healdsburg Senior Center where he taught classes in contract bridge, computers, photography and cameras. Al was actively involved with the Healdsburg Rotary-Noon Club where he was known as the tech guy. Al was a gym rat going to Parkpoint six days a week and knew everyone. He was a member of a men's group known as the Paper Group where they shared many stories, and he was known for his Wisconsin bratwursts. He supported his wife's involvement in AAUW by leading bridge classes and games. He was the Director for the Tuesday afternoon bridge group at the Senior Center for several years and was considered one of the best bridge players in town. He has said many times that the last 20 years in Healdsburg were the happiest of his life…with the best friends, and he had many.
Al is survived by his wife, his three children, Sandy (Dale) Allen, Jeff (Wendy) Werner, Kristin (Steve) Schauer; two step children, Kyle (Erin) Hughes and Kimberly Hughes; a sister, Judy Zeller (Milwaukee), and many grand and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Healdsburg Rotary International Noon Club/Paul Harris Foundation.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020