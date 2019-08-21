|
|
Alan Theodore Hunstock
July 9, 1950 - August 12, 2019
Alan Hunstock passed away peacefully from cancer at age 69, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on Monday, at his home in Granite Bay, California.
Alan was born in 1950 in Eugene, Oregon to Hilbert and Olive (Burgett) Hunstock. He attended North Eugene High School, Oregon State University for three years and was then accepted into the Oregon Medical School where he graduated with honors with an MD, M.S. in 1976. He also belonged to Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society.
Alan married the love of his life Patricia (Tricia) Gage in May 1976.
In 1976, he was accepted into a medical internship and general surgery residency at UCLA, then traveled to London for training at the National Hospital for Neurosurgery, Queen Square and the University of London. He then returned to UCLA and completed his Neurosurgery Residency in 1984.
Alan was a successful neurosurgeon and practiced for 3 years in Utah before moving his family to Santa Rosa where he practiced until retiring in 2015.
He was an accomplished neurosurgeon and dedicated his life to be the best that he could be in his profession. He had many accomplishments, including clinical staff at UCSF in Neurosurgery teaching medical students, accepted into the Western Neurosurgical Society, and was President of the California Association Neurological Surgeons.
He was a member of the CMA, SCMA, Congress of Neurological Surgeons, American Association of Neurological Surgeons, and the American College of Surgeons.
At Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, he was the Chairman of the Section of Neurological Surgery and the Medical Director of the Neuro-trauma Program Level II Trauma Center.
Alan's loves were his family, neurosurgery, traveling, skiing, hiking, and reading to name just a few. He loved his wife and children and was proud of their accomplishments. His family was blessed to have had a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.
Alan is survived by his wife Tricia and son Matthew (Kelly) and their children Samantha, Aaron, and Blake; his daughter Nicole (Rory) Angold and their children Addison, Maverick, and Knox; daughter Christina Hunstock and his sister Judy Hunstock Williams (Michael).
Alan's Memorial Service, Saturday, September 7th - 1:00 p.m.,First Presbyterian Church, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019