Alan Walter Ricioli
Alan Walter Ricioli died in a car accident along with soulmate Diane Maxwell on November 11, 2019 in Gualala, CA.
He was born November 18, 1968 in Santa Rosa, CA and lived in Sebastopol till 1974 when he moved to Stewarts Point where he grew up on his grandparent's ranch.
He lived in Gualala, CA. He worked as General Manager at Waterman Racing Components for 25 years. After retiring he went to work for JRs Home and Auto Center which was his soulmate's brother and she worked there with him. He also worked on Sea Urchin boat for a while and Timber Hill Lodge for a few years. He loved the ocean and love to travel with his soulmate Diane Maxwell. He loved wood work and working on cars. And his family most of all.
He was preceded in death by his loving father Gary Ricioli, an uncle Charlie Richardson, his grandparents Al and Marge Ricioli and Donald R. and Bessie Richardson. He is survived by his loving mother Donna Richardson Ricioli Robbins, loving sister Melony Almind and her husband Chris. Loving niece Julia Almind and nephew Mitchell Almind. Loving son Robert Ricioli and wife Becca. Loving daughter Zoey Gavette. One uncle Chet Richardson and numerous loving cousins.
A service for Alan and Diane will take place on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Gualala Arts Center in Gualala, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020