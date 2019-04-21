|
Albert Anthony Bello
October 19, 1923 - April 9, 2019
Al Bello passed away April 9, 2019 at the age of 95. Born in Pittsfield, MA, the family moved to California in 1940, settling in Healdsburg. Al enlisted into the Navy in 1941 doing what he loved his entire life, working on engines. He was head of an aircraft crew at 20 years old and served in the Pacific Theater for four years. He worked at the McDonald Chevrolet dealership in Santa Rosa before opening his own business. Al was one of the original Montgomery Village merchants in 1952 with his shop on Claremont Drive, where Monti's is now located. In 1959 Al built his new shop, Al's Village Repair Shop, in its current location. It is still family owned and operated. Al was lucky to see four generations of Bello's.
When Al retired in 1986, he bought property near Occidental, where he hand planted five acres of Zinfandel grapes. He pruned his 3000 plants for 30 years. Al was also an avid deer hunter and one of the best Steelhead fishermen on the Russian River in the good ole days.
He was a 35-year member of the Folded Hills Hunting Club, the Grape Growers Association, and St. Philip Catholic Church in Occidental.
Al is survived by his son Ed (Jan) Bello, grandchildren Greg (Kelly) Bello and Dena (Gary) Tennyson, great-grandchildren Luke, Ryan, Gino and Carlo and his dog Spotty.
The family would like to thank all the nurses at Sutter Hospice, and extend a special thanks to his caregivers, especially Jordan.
Donations may be made to Sutter Hospice, 110 Stony Point Road, Ste 200 C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Private services will be held in May.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 21, 2019