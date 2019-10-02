|
Albert (Al/Albie) Joseph Sunseri
Albert (Al/Albie) Joseph Sunseri was born in San Francisco on September 13, 1928 and passed away on August 22, 2019, three weeks before his 91st birthday. He was a resident of Santa Rosa and recently Petaluma CA.
He was the son of Italian immigrants, Frank and Stefana Sunseri. He had two sisters, Angelina and Grace. He leaves behind his sister Grace Aragona, his nephews Bill Aragona and Jack Dempsey and his nieces Nanci Dempsey and Donna Skovgaard. And he has a long list of grand nieces and nephews. He was affectionately known as "Uncle Al, the Kiddies Pal!"
Al was a devoted, loving family man and enjoyed a wide circle of friends many dating back to his Grammar school days.
His lifelong career as a professional trumpet player included travels with the Stan Kenton band throughout the US and played for many musicals at the Curran and Orpheum Theatres in SF. One of his greatest achievements was his 35 years playing at the famous Fairmont Hotel in SF.
His incredible compassion for others, his generosity, and his unique sense of humor made him beyond special as the brother, uncle, and best friend we will forever hold in our hearts.
If you would like information regarding Al's Celebration of Life on October 8, please call or email Bill Aragona. Telephone: (831-688-2378) or email: [email protected]
