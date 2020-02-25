Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Sebastian's Catholic Church
7983 Covert Ln
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Bogges
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert L. Bogges


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert L. Bogges Notice
Albert L. Bogges
Albert L. Bogges of Sebastopol passed away on February 10, 2020. He was 83 years old.
He was born in Delano, California on November 4, 1936 to Theodore and Juanita Bogges. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings Louis, Larry, and Bob Bogges, and his wife Patsy Ann Bogges. He is survived by his three children Mike (Diane), Brian (Elizabeth), and Ann Bogges along with his three grandchildren Dustin, Payton, and Meghan Bogges all of Sonoma County.
He served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier theU.S. Boxer. After his time in the military, he worked at Mare Island until his retirement. Al enjoyed working on his farm, reading the newspaper, riding his motorscooter, and spending time with his wife and family.
A service will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastopol, CA on Thursday March 5th at 11:30 a.m., reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -