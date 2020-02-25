|
Albert L. Bogges
Albert L. Bogges of Sebastopol passed away on February 10, 2020. He was 83 years old.
He was born in Delano, California on November 4, 1936 to Theodore and Juanita Bogges. He was preceded in death by his three older siblings Louis, Larry, and Bob Bogges, and his wife Patsy Ann Bogges. He is survived by his three children Mike (Diane), Brian (Elizabeth), and Ann Bogges along with his three grandchildren Dustin, Payton, and Meghan Bogges all of Sonoma County.
He served in the Navy aboard the aircraft carrier theU.S. Boxer. After his time in the military, he worked at Mare Island until his retirement. Al enjoyed working on his farm, reading the newspaper, riding his motorscooter, and spending time with his wife and family.
A service will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastopol, CA on Thursday March 5th at 11:30 a.m., reception to follow.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020