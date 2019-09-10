|
Albert P. Sollini
April 25, 1936 - September 6, 2019
Albert was a first-generation Italian American, born and raised in San Francisco CA. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard and a retired Restaurant Entrepreneur. His life passions included being the owner and an accomplished chef two seafood restaurants, The Octopus Fish Grotto in Novato, CA and Sollini's Seafood Restaurant in Fort Bragg, CA. Later, Albert was known for his seafood sauces across Sonoma, Mendocino, and Marin Counties. He is survived by his four children, Angelina Sollini, Patricia Middleton, Albert Sollini and Anthony Sollini, eleven grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren and sister Louise Vilner Morgan.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 2:00PM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa with visitation beginning at 1:00PM. Private Inurnment.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 10, 2019