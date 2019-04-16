|
Albert Picken
Albert Picken passed away on February 24, 2019 at age 79 in Tempe, AZ while battling lung cancer. Al was born in Ross, CA and moved with his wife and family to Petaluma in 1967. He worked as an elevator constructor for 34 years. Enjoyed golfing, motorcycle racing and trail riding with friends. He was a charter member of the Marin County Motorcycle Association, member of the Native Sons and Sirs. Al was preceded in death by Pamela Picken, devoted wife of 50 yrs. He is survived by sons Ed and Ron Picken; siblings, George Picken, Gail MacArthur, Lee Moreau, Sandy Burns, and grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there will not be a service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019