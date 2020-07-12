Albert Ray AmbrosioAugust 21, 1940 - June 28, 2020Albert Ray Ambrosio, a friend to all he met. Passed peacefully at dawn Sunday morning, June 28, 2020, in Santa Rosa, California. He is survived by his wife, Jeanette A. Campanelli-Ambrosio, his cousin George, and the Campanelli family.Ray grew up in the West Portal District of San Francisco. He attended Aptos Jr. High where he played his first competitive round of golf at age 13. He was already very good, as he was taught by his father Al, and his mother Edith, both accomplished golfers. At Abraham Lincoln High School, he was captain and the number one player on the golf team. Alumni and tour winner Ken Venturi came back to Lincoln in 1957 specifically to play with Ray at Harding Park Golf Course.Ray earned a Structural Design degree from Cogswell College and then joined the Peace Corps, stationed in Bangladesh, Pakistan. For two years he helped build bridges and taught how to make precast concrete piping for water supply to villages.After the Peace Corps, Ray returned home and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from San Francisco State in Industrial Design, which he used to design modular homes. Ray joined Fisher Developments, working for 36 years. In the early years at Fisher, he built out thousands of GAP stores throughout the United States. He moved on to residential homebuilding, rising to the level of Vice President of Residential Development. He also built the private residences for the Fisher family. After retiring from Fisher, Ray worked for eight years with Christopherson Homes, building a private retirement development of 315 homes and more. Ray was awarded the honor of "Builder of the Year" in Santa Rosa for volunteer supervision and helping to raise one million dollars for "Home Aid" affordable housing units he helped build.Ray's wife Jeanette was the passion of his life, and center of his world through 40 years of marriage. Besides Jeanette, his friends, construction pals, and many golf buddies, Ray loved his three Vizsla dogs, Molly, Chelsea and Maggie.Through his late 20s and 30s, Ray was one of the top Amateur golfers in California, even playing in one PGA Tour event. After moving to Santa Rosa, he could be regularly found at his home course, Bennett Valley, either hitting balls or playing for a few dollars with his buddies. He was a fierce competitor and rarely lost if it came down to a putt on the last green. Ray became a founding member of Windsor Golf Course and a devoted contributor to Junior Golf, supporting the sport wherever and however possible.All who knew Ray will miss him, his never forgetting friendship, his keen sense of humor, generosity and the twinkle in his eye.That Sunday morning, Ray had his bed turned to watch the sunrise and that long ball headed down the center of his favorite fairway. You can be sure he and Venturi are taking bets above!Ray would want remembrance donations made to Jr. Golf "Kids on Course" administered by the NCGA.A celebration of Ray's life will be announced at a later date. Ray said, "I want a party. Do you follow me huh, huh!" It was never a question.