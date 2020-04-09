|
|
Albert Theodore Mello, Sr.
Albert Theodore Mello, Sr. died at home peacefully in Santa Rosa, April 4, 2020 at the age of 101. He was the beloved husband of the late Cecilia Mello. Adored father of Shirley Mello, Ann Cole (Steve), Claire Mello, Albert Mello Jr. (Vicki) and Debi Mello. Grandfather of nine and great-grandfather to many.
He was a Veteran of the Korean War and proud of it, member of the Petaluma SIRS and Longtime Sonoma County Dairyman of 37 years. He loved to hunt and fish but his greatest joy was teaching his grandchildren about agriculture.
The family would like to thank Adi Loki for five years of dedicated care and love of their father. He will be missed deeply. Private Memorial Services will be held later in the year. Memorial donations may be made to the Sonoma County Farm Bureau Foundation, 3589 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa, CA 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020