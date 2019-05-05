|
Albert W "Al" Mattson, Jr.
Albert W "Al" Mattson, Jr., died on April 15, 2019. He was 84.
Al was born on 17 August 1934 in San Francisco, CA to parents Albert and Helen (nee Ford) Mattson. He graduated from Polytechnic High School in 1953. There he met the love of his life, Dorothy Molise. They married in December 1953 and began a nearly 60-year life together.
Following Honorable Discharge from the US Army in 1959, the couple and young son, Gregory moved to San Jose, where Al resumed his career with Pacific Telephone Co, as a residential and business telephone installer. In 1972, the family moved to Sonoma Co where Al and Dorothy immersed themselves in gardening and developing their Sebastopol hills property for the rest of their lives.
In 1984, Al retired from Pacific Telephone Co after nearly 30 years of "gallant, gracious, great, gruff" service. He continued to keep the business telephones of a number of companies working for many years as a contractor, including OCLI and SR Memorial Hospital.
Al was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy, son Daniel, sister and brother-in-law Mae and Bob Anderson and parents. He is survived by his son Gregory (Joan) of Anchorage AK, granddaughter Melissa Oley (Brett) and great-grandson Magnus Oley of Naples FL. He is also survived by half-sisters, Gloria Chisholm, and Nancy (Allen) Minton of the South Bay and by a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers from YooChooz Services and Wild Rose Care Home for helping Al navigate the last few years of his life in comfort with grace and dignity.
A Memorial service for Al will be held on Saturday, 11 May 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on 1300 St Francis Rd, Santa Rosa CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 5 to May 11, 2019