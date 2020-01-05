Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Hessel Church
1920 - 2019
Albert William Thomas
May 16, 1920 - December 7, 2019
Albert Thomas entered into the presence of the Lord on December 7, 2019. Al was born on May 16, 1920 in Los Angeles to Albert and Blanche Thomas. He was preceded in death by siblings Bob, Bill and Carol. He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Priscilla, and children, Susan Wenslawski (Frank), Deborah Hosack (Ronald), Linda Leak (David), David Thomas, six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Al enlisted in the Navy Construction Battalion (SeaBees) on June 8, 1943. Al met Priscilla when he was stationed at Quonset Naval Air Station in Rhode Island. On D-Day, his battalion helped transport troops and equipment to Omaha Beach, Normandy. The battalion continued through France, clearing the way for Allied troops. Al and Priscilla married on October 12, 1945 in Rhode Island. After their marriage, he was sent to Panama then discharged on March 27, 1946.
Al and Priscilla moved to California in May 1946. He was employed by the State of California as a painter on the Carquinez Bridge. He later became a Bridge Paint Inspector and traveled throughout California. His last employment was as Structural Steel Painter Supervisor on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Al retired from the State in June 1981.
The family moved to Sebastopol in 1963 and in 1965 built a house in Sebastopol where Priscilla still resides.
During retirement, Al and Priscilla volunteered with the Mobile Missionary Assistance Program at churches and bible camps throughout the US. They traveled to Austria, Germany, France and cruised to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, Panama and California Coast.
Al and Priscilla have attended Hessel Church since 1965, and were Sunday school teachers for 30 years. They taught bible classes to school children in the Bible Release Time trailer at locations in Sonoma County. Al was a member of the Board Directors for Mt. Gilead Bible Camp, and a Trustee for Hessel Church.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Hessel Church on January 18, 2020, at 1:30 p.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hessel Church patio fund or the Mt. Gilead General Fund.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 5, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
