1/1
Alberta J. Jacobson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alberta J. Jacobson
Alberta 91, passed away at home the evening of October 26, 2020.
Alberta started as a volunteer in the Santa Rosa school system and later became a paid teaching assistant. She earned her Associate Degree from SRJC in 1970.
Alberta was predeceased last year by her husband of 71 years, Bob. She is survived by all of her six children, Patti, Bob Jr, Vicky, John, Tom and Anita, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 100-year-old sister, Margaret.
A small family service was held at Church of the Incarnation where she had been a member for 73 years. Alberta is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by those who knew her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 19, 2020
She was my aunt. When I was 18 Auntie invited me to live in her and uncle Bob and my 6 cousins while I went to business college and earned my associates degree in business. I'll never forget her kindness and love towards me. Many blessings Auntie B. Xoxo your niece, Olivia
Olivia Pepin
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved