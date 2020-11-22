Alberta J. Jacobson

Alberta 91, passed away at home the evening of October 26, 2020.

Alberta started as a volunteer in the Santa Rosa school system and later became a paid teaching assistant. She earned her Associate Degree from SRJC in 1970.

Alberta was predeceased last year by her husband of 71 years, Bob. She is survived by all of her six children, Patti, Bob Jr, Vicky, John, Tom and Anita, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her 100-year-old sister, Margaret.

A small family service was held at Church of the Incarnation where she had been a member for 73 years. Alberta is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by those who knew her.



