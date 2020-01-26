|
Alden Edward Hennings Jr.
Alden Edward Hennings Jr, 81, passed away on January 9, 2020 in Petaluma, CA with his wife and granddaughter at his side. Alden was born in San Leandro, CA on February 12, 1938 and he was the oldest of three sons. When Alden graduated from San Leandro High School, he served in the United States Coast Guard for six years. Once Alden completed his time out at sea, he moved back to Alameda County, where he finished his enlistment. As soon as Alden was done, he continued to work at Lucky's grocery store, becoming a store manager for 30 of his 48 years with the company. He loved to go camping and over the years, he and Adela visited all but three states in their R.V. Alden was also a member of the Rotary Club, Elks, and volunteered with the Salvation Army, which he was a member of their Board. Alden is preceded in death by his parents Alden E. and Gertrude Hennings, and his middle brother Gary Hennings. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Adela Hennings; children: Paul M. Hennings (Carla) and Sheri L. Gouber; grandchildren: Scott A. Hennings, Kristen Hennings and Devon A. Gouber; brother Bruce Hennings (Sharon); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial service will be held at United Methodist Church, 410 D Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, on February 8, 2020 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to United Methodist Church, Hospice of Petaluma https://www.stjoesonoma.org/foundations/donate-online/, and any other .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020