Alexander Weber

March 6, 1986 - September 25, 2020

In the philosophy of author Jack London -- "I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet" -- Alex Weber lived and loved with passion, forming lasting friendships and endearing himself to family members who cherished time with him. Alex's magnificent glow was extinguished on September 25, 2020, far too soon at age 34 for those who knew and loved him.

Gifted with a keen memory and insatiable inquisitiveness, Alex was conversant in countless topics, impressing family and friends with his voluminous knowledge. Never judgmental and always open-minded, Alex enjoyed lively conversations on subjects ranging from NBA basketball to the Second Amendment. He was a lifelong vegetarian who owned firearms for target shooting, never for hunting, and jokingly referred to himself as "a redneck hippie."

While proving to be hard-working and valued for leadership capabilities in several fields of work, including jobs at a local school district and in the grocery industry, Alex never defined himself by his employment. He built upon the education he received at Binkley Elementary School, Rincon Valley Middle School, Maria Carrillo High School and Sonoma State University in pursuit of lifelong learning. To the delight of family and friends, he always sought balance between work and personal life. Alex's quest for knowledge extended to other cultures. He was particularly interested in the customs and history of Japan and Thailand. He enjoyed two trips to Japan and one to Thailand with his wife, Chalita, who served as his "tour guide" by showing him some of the many fascinating aspects of her native country.

Chalita was the focal point of Alex's adult life. After becoming acquainted in San Francisco, where she lived while going to college, they fell in love and were married in 2017. Before they were able to fully move into their first home as a couple, it burned to the ground in the Tubbs Fire. Shaken but undaunted to make a life together in Sonoma County, Alex and Chalita moved to Rohnert Park, where they resided and were making plans for the future until his unexpected death.

Alex's passing has been devastating to Chalita and his parents, Cappy and Jeff Weber of Santa Rosa, but they take solace in the knowledge that like a superb meteor, the indelible impressions he made on friends and loved ones ensure he lives on in their memories.

Besides Chalita, Cappy and Jeff, Alex is survived by father- and mother-in law Chavalit and Patcharaporn Rojana of Bangkok, Thailand, brother and sister-in-law Ben and Ticia LeBerthon of Santa Rosa, brother-in law Thanawit Rojana of Bangkok, grandmother Kitty Weber of Novato, paternal aunt Cynthia Weber of Novato, maternal uncles and aunts Paul and Geri King of Aptos, Lance and Kim Brown of Temecula, Scott and Paula Brown of Hermosa Beach, and Geoff and Debbie Brown of Prescott, AZ, nephews Eben LeBerthon of Lafayette, Ind., and Chauncey LeBerthon of Santa Rosa, and cousins Matt Brown of San Diego, Chris Brown of Temecula, Andrew Brown of Temecula, Tom Brown of Maui, Hawaii, Chelsea Isbelle of San Diego, and Amanda Brown of Prescott. Alex was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Robert Weber of Novato, and maternal grandfather and grandmother, Tom and Claire Brown of La Habra.

Because of the pandemic, a memorial service will not be held. At some point in the future, the family will host a celebration of life event. Considering Alex's love of animals, especially his beloved dog, Lucky, and cat, Zoey, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County or Forgotten Felines.



