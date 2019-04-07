|
Alfred Robert Stilo Jr.
Alfred Robert Stilo, Jr. ("Al" ), age 71, passed away in Santa Rosa, California on March 17, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on April 27, 1947, son of Alfred and Livia Stilo. He is survived by his wife, Regan Maureen; two children, Alfred Stilo III, (wife Holly) of Atlanta, Georgia, and Carolee Wagner, (husband Marshall) of Titusville, Florida, three grandchildren Dominic Stilo, Rosie and Craig Wagner.
After graduation from Fordham University, New York City, Al taught high school students the German language
and European History. The majority of his working career was as Project Manager for NCR Corporation.
In his spare time Al enjoyed playing golf on the various famous golf courses throughout the nation. He was a tremendous animal rights advocate, championing the adoption of rescue animals from shelters. His aspiration was to travel extensively throughout Italy, with particular emphasis on the Lake Como area. Unfortunately, his untimely death cut short his intended May trip abroad.
A visitation will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue., Santa Rosa, followed by a committal and burial at Russian River Cemetery, 940 Low Gap Road, Ukiah, California. Donations may be made in Al's memory to Humane Society of Sonoma County, 5345 Highway 12 West, Santa Rosa, California 95407, phone: (707) 542-0882.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 7, 2019