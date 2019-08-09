|
Alice Ann (Wilhelm) Webb
Alice Ann (Wilhelm) Webb age 89 years passed away after a short illness on July 26, 2019 in Santa Rosa California. She was born in Eugene, Oregon. Her husband Ralph. Bradford Webb, preceded her in death. She is survived by daughters; Lynn Webb Canillo (Fred), Dr. Gretchen Webb Kummer (Mike) and Valerie Webb Hamilton (Maurice), brothers George and Don Wilhelm, sister Gretchen Bronson, grandchildren, Alissa, Julianne, Alessandra, Ryan and Matteo and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Alice grew up in the rural Oregon towns of Creswell and Eugene, and graduated from high school in Grant Pass. She attended Willamette University before transferring to University of Washington to complete her Bachelor's in Psychology. She moved to Modesto, California to work as a professional with the Girl Scouts of America. There, she was introduced to her neighbor, winemaker Brad Webb. They were wed in 1955 in a garden wedding in Santa Rosa. They moved first to Morgan Hill, Boyes Hot Springs, and finally a home they built north of Agua Caliente. She transformed barren lot into rock-terraced gardens. Alice earned her teaching credential at Sonoma State in 1969. She taught Special Education at Sassarini Elementary School, teaming up with Jean McMullen. Alice transferred to Prestwood School where she taught second and first grade for decades until her retirement.
She provided care as her husband Brad was impacted by Parkinson Disease that ended his life in 1999. After retirement, Alice treasured her daily walks with fellow retired teachers, meals with longtime friends and travel. She volunteered for the FISH food bank, Sonoma Barracks Park, and taught English as a second language. As her health declined, she left her home of over 50 years for Sunrise at Brush Creek Assisted Living in Santa Rosa. Here she found pleasure in daily walks, gardening, Sunday drives with Kim, and the friendship of fellow residents and staff.
A mid-day celebration of life will be held August 24 in Sonoma for Alice. Please contact family members or [email protected] In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , Planned Parenthood, or the Sonoma Community Center.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 12, 2019