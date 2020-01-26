|
|
Alice "Laverne" Babbini
Alice "Laverne" Babbini, age 82, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on December 22, 2019. She was born in Stilwell, Oklahoma in 1937, a daughter of Odis and Loreta Riddle. She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Raffo, and Cynthia (Troy) Jensen; a granddaughter, Victoria Anderson of North Carolina; a brother, Jack Riddle of Upper Lake; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Emil "Babs" Babbini; two sisters; and two brothers.
She was the greatest mom, sister, nanny, wife, Auntie Bow and friend to all who loved her. She enjoyed shopping and lunch with her sisters, reading, bowling and the annual "Army Buddies" vacation trips with her husband. Her infectious smile and sense of humor was one of a kind. If you had the pleasure of knowing her you would have remembered her because she left a lasting impression. She will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, or to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020