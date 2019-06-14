Home

Passed away June 4, 2019. Alice Jane Nelson was born in Chicago in 1923. She married Robert Bennighof in 1950 and lived in San Francisco for many years. Upon her husband's death in 1977, she moved to Santa Rosa. She is survived by daughter Jane (Terry) and son Scott (Debbie). She was also survived by her sister Marilyn and beloved neices and nephews. Preceded in her death were brothers Bruce and Ralph and grandson Brian.
Alice was a long time member of both the Welfare League and St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader and lover of animals. She will be missed by her family, friends, and loving neighbors.
She was elegant, strong, independent, determined, brave and dignified. In today's vernacular, a Fierce Woman.
Donations may be made to Petaluma Pet Pals.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 14 to June 15, 2019
