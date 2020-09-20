1/
Alice C. Davis
1933 - 2020
Passed away September 9,2020 in San Rafael, CA, wife of the late Ernest E. Davis.
Mother of Merrel Rocca Jr. of Marshall, Sandy Racine of Lincoln City, OR, Sheila Moore of Penngrove and the late Diane Radabaugh. Step mother of Gary (Penelope) Davis of Foresthill, CA and the late Ronald Davis. Grandmother of eight and great grandmother of seven. Alice had three sisters and two brothers.
A native of Santa Rosa, CA., Age 87 years. Alice retired as a care giver at Valley Orchards Assisted Living.
There will be no services and private burial took place at Pleasant Hill Memorial Park.



Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 20, 2020.
