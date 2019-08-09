|
Alice Cadence Read
Born January 14, 1991, died with her family at her bedside, July 28, 2019. Alice is survived by her mother, Carole Hayes-Read, and her father, Arthur John Read. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Harald Oyen, Nancy and Mark Svennungsen, Wallace and Diane Hayes, Marilyn Read, Rudy Knoop, and Ge and Charlie Read. She is additionally survived by her many cherished cousins and her many wonderful friends.
Alice grew up in Healdsburg, attended Mark West Elementary, Geyserville Ed. Park for middle and high school. She studied general ed. and art at SRJC.
Should you wish to do so, the family prefers a donation in Alice's name to Canine Companions for Independence.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Villa Chanticleer Garden, Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.
