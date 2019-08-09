Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
11:30 AM
Villa Chanticleer Garden
Healdsburg, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Read
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Cadence Read


1991 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice Cadence Read Notice
Alice Cadence Read
Born January 14, 1991, died with her family at her bedside, July 28, 2019. Alice is survived by her mother, Carole Hayes-Read, and her father, Arthur John Read. She is survived by her aunts and uncles, Harald Oyen, Nancy and Mark Svennungsen, Wallace and Diane Hayes, Marilyn Read, Rudy Knoop, and Ge and Charlie Read. She is additionally survived by her many cherished cousins and her many wonderful friends.
Alice grew up in Healdsburg, attended Mark West Elementary, Geyserville Ed. Park for middle and high school. She studied general ed. and art at SRJC.
Should you wish to do so, the family prefers a donation in Alice's name to Canine Companions for Independence.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Villa Chanticleer Garden, Healdsburg, 11:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.