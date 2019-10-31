|
Alice Curran
Alice Curran, age 94 died peacefully on October 23, 2019, at her home in Casa Grande, Arizona. She was predeceased by her husband John in 2014. Alice was born in Jersey City, New Jersey to Charles and Amelia Colbert.She graduated from St Michaels High School and went on to work as an office assistant in New York City. She married her teenage sweetheart, John, and went on to lovingly raise four children.
After John retired in 1987, they moved to Santa Rosa, California where they lived for the next 26 years. During that time, Alice and John were very active in Star of the Valley Catholic Church as well as the community of Oakmont. After the death of her beloved husband John, Alice moved to Casa Grande, Arizona to live near her daughter Susan.
She is remembered by all who knew her as a warm, loving, and caring person.
Alice is survived by her children: Patricia Hennessey, Kathleen Jordan, Susan (Jesse) Gladman, and John (Patricia) Curran, as well as her two sisters, Barbara and Pat, and her brother Tom. She was predeceased by her sister Molly.
Alice was a devoted grandmother to thirteen grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren, with whom she spent many fun and happy times. They all loved her dearly.
She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who all have fond memories of Aunt Alice.
A funeral Mass will be said at Star of the Valley Catholic Church in Santa Rosa on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa, 987 Airway Court, Santa Rosa, California, 95403.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019