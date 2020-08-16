Alice Dorothea (Bettinelli) Simmons
Alice Dorothea Simmons passed away at her home on June 10, 2020 at the age of 99 with loving family by her side.
Alice was born in Petaluma, California on December 10, 1920 to Silvio and Irene (Kuhnle) Bettinelli who were members of two Petaluma pioneering families. Alice lived her entire life in Petaluma, growing up on a ranch in the Lakeville district, attending the Old Lakeville School and graduating from Petaluma High School in 1940.
Following graduation, Alice was employed during World War II and after for several years at Sunset Line and Twine where she met Carl, her beloved husband of 44 years. They were married November 27, 1947 at St. Vincent's Church in Petaluma.
Alice was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed contributing to the family holiday gatherings, going on camping and fishing trips to the Klamath River and the Sierras. She especially cherished being involved in her grandchildren's lives and accomplishments. Alice later returned to work at Sunset Line and Twine, participating in the manufacturing of parachute cords for the Apollo Space missions in the 1970s.
In addition to her parents, Alice is predeceased by her husband Beverly C. "Carl" Simmons, brother Harold P. Bettinelli, and sister Evelyn L Devlin. She is survived by sister Virginia Walsh, daughter Nancy M. Tom (Alton) and son William C. Simmons. Surviving grandchildren are Michael W. Tom (Brittani), Erin M. Tom, Christopher W. Simmons (Maelene), Kayla N. Simmons and great-granddaughter Carrigan A. Wong-Simmons. Alice has several surviving nieces and nephews.
At Alice's request, no funeral services were held. Alice's final resting place is Cypress Hill Memorial Park, Petaluma.
The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
.