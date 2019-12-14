|
Alice Gordon
Alice Gordon was born and raised in Coatbridge, Scotland. She was born August 4, 1928. She was daughter to Thomas and Sarah Grant, and sister to Sadie, Tom, Sam and Bill. In 1950, Alice married the love of her life, John Gordon, Airdrie's goalkeeper, and she gave birth to her sons, Jim in 1952 and Ian in 1956.
In 1966, Alice and her family immigrated to the United States, where she lived in the Grace Tract area of Santa Rosa, until her death on November 28, 2019. Alice was employed 26 years for the Thrifty Corporation. She worked at the Coddingtown Thrifty Drug store, where she was lovingly referred by all who met her as "the nice lady in the camera department." So valuable to Thrifty Corporation was Alice that she was awarded the national employee of the year in 1989 for which she was given a one week vacation for two to Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii. After retiring in 1993, Alice remained very active walking up to five miles per day, doing all of her own yard work, and painting her house twice.
Alice is survived by her sons, Jim (Nance) and Ian (Kelly), grandchildren, Susan (Kyle), John (Natalie), Erin (Kevin), Jeff and Heather, and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Wyatt, Joshua, Carter, Lucas and Spencer. She is predeceased by her grandson, Josh.
A private interment was performed at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, where Alice was laid to rest beside her late husband, John, and where they are reunited for eternity.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 14 to Dec. 16, 2019