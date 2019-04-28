Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Alice Mazzoleni
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
Alice Ilene Mazzoleni


Alice Ilene Mazzoleni
September 21, 1930 - April 23, 2019
Passed away peacefully at home in Petaluma on Tuesday, April 23rd, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Louie Mazzoleni, cherished mother of William Mazzoleni, George Mazzoleni, Paul (Danita) Mazzoleni, Marie (Charlie) Young and Alan (Joie) Mazzoleni. Loving grandmother of Michelle Morgan, Dante and Edward Mazzoleni, Matthew and Calvin Young, Caitlin and Timothy Mazzoleni. Adored great-grandmother of Alyssa, Isabella, Michael, and Joseph Morgan. Beloved sister of Ferne Askim and the late Donald, Clyde and Virgil Westlund. Preceded in death by her parent, Erick and Ingrid Westlund, daughter-in-law Victoria Mazzoleni, granddaughter Gina Mazzoleni and grandson Mark Morgan.
Born in Hibbing, Minnesota, married Louie on September 5, 1948 in Novato. CA. Together they operated the Mazzoleni Dairy in Sebastopol from 1960 until 2005.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Service, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, Petaluma. Private interment, Cypress Hill Memorial Park. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019
