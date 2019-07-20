|
Alice L. Crouch
Alice Augusta Lindquist Crouch, 82, of Santa Rosa, CA died June 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Rev. Dr. Arthur E. "Ted" Crouch, parents Theodore "Ted" and Freda Lindquist, Sr. and sister Virginia Lindquist. She is survived by her sons and their families, Rev. Robert A. and Mrs. Suzanne Crouch, their children Casey and April, Rev. Peter D. and Mrs. Mary Suzanne Crouch, their son and daughter-in-law, Mr. Taylor and Mrs. Kelsey Crouch-Dodson, her brother Theodore "Ted" Lindquist, Jr., and several beloved cousins, nephews and nieces. She was a graduate of U.C. Berkeley and during her career served as a missionary to Thailand, editor of "English Journal", curriculum writer and executive assistant. She was an active member, Elder, Deacon, and Clerk of Session in the Presbyterian Church (USA). She faithfully welcomed strangers and stood with the poor and oppressed.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, 11 a.m. at Church of the Roses (Presbyterian), 2500 Patio Court, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 20, 2019