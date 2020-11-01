Alice Louise La Follette

On March 23, 2020, Alice La Follette slipped quietly from this life to the next after a decades' long battle with Parkinson's Disease. To the end she fought to live as fully as possible, using all the courage, intelligence and humor she possessed. She left behind a legacy for her family and her many friends, of warmth, laughter and a joyously unorthodox faith.

Alice was born on August 21. 1928 at the San Diego Naval Hospital, the daughter of Grace Winslow Collier Simpson and Captain Samuel Douglas Simpson, USN. She was the eldest of three close knit sisters. As a Navy family, Alice and her sisters grew up in many fascinating places. She attended various colleges, graduating from the University of Hawaii with a B.A. in Fine Arts and from San Diego State College with a teaching credential. She then married the Rev. Melvyn La Follette. The family, which soon included their two sons, moved to several Episcopal parishes, while Alice taught elementary school.

Eventually the family arrived in Santa Rosa where Rev. La Follette served at St. Patrick's Episcopal Mission which was then in Rincon Valley. It is now St. Patrick's Church in Kenwood. While in Santa Rosa the marriage ended, but Alice decided to stay in Sonoma County.

Always, Alice was drawn to serving those on the margins of society. As a teacher she chose to work in schools in poor and minority neighborhoods and on the Navajo Reservation. Later in life she worked in convalescent hospitals serving for over 14 years as activity director for London House (now Santa Rosa Post Acute) in Santa Rosa. As a member of the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, she supported their outreach to the poor, especially the homeless. Even when her illness prevented her from actively working, what little money she could spare went to help those in need.

As Parkinson's disease made relentless inroads on her physical capabilities, she remained focused on finding as much joy in her life as possible. She was a great pleasure to be around, always concerned with the welfare of those who were her caregivers and reaching out with kindness to all who came into her orbit. She could find beauty in the bleakest of settings.

Alice provided a powerful example to all who knew her of the possibility of savoring life, no matter what the circumstances. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Alice is survived by her sons, Stephen La Follette of Highland Lakes New Jersey and Joseph La Follette of San Benito, Texas, grandsons Jacob, Josiah, and Jason La Follette of San Benito,, and by her devoted sister Ellen Lowery of Columbus Ohio. She was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Simpson Brodie of Hillsboro Oregon

A service celebrating her life will be held at Church of the Incarnation when gatherings again become possible.



