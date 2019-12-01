|
|
Alice Luis
Passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 80 years. Devoted wife of the late Fernando Luis. Cherished mother of Laura Nunes (Jose Heduino), Alvin Luis (Diane), Maria Luis, Tiberio Luis (Angel), and Fernando Luis. Adored grandmother of Joseph (Amanda), Andrei, Ashley (Madison), Hailey (Kyle), David, Breanna, Crystal, and Miah. Beloved great-grandmother of Joseph. Dear cousin of Idalina Salsa (Ilidio). Survived by numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Alice was born in Sao Jorge, Azores and emigrated to the U.S. in 1975, finally settling in Sonoma County in 1984.
Friends and family are invited to the Funeral Mass, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. James Catholic Church, 125 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 6:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 1, 2019