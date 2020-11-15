Alice Mary ObuchowskiDecember 5, 1938 - November 10, 2020Born in Green Bay Wisconsin, December 5, 1938, Alice had a kind and generous heart. She loved to laugh and talk with anyone she met. Alice possessed a strong and vibrant spirit, evident to all who knew her. She might have been small, but she was mighty, and was loved and admired by many. Alice passed away peacefully November 10, 2020 in the presence of loving family.Alice and her brother Jerry Wyand, grew up on a small poultry farm in Green Bay, WI. She attended Annunciation Grammer School and graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1957.Alice was truly a people person as she would often say, and her numerous friends would attest to it. She cherished her many, many friendships, and always made a point to keep in touch. If you were lucky enough to be Alice's friend, you could count her as a friend for life.In 1960, Alice moved to California to escape mid-west winters. She met her husband, Thomas "Obie" Obuchowski, and they were married for 53 years until his passing in June 2017. After living in Long Beach and Huntington Beach in the 60s and early 70s, they and their three children moved to Santa Rosa in 1975 which became their home. They made many friends while building careers and raising a loving family. Both were parishioners at St. Eugene's Cathedral until their passing.After moving to Sonoma County, Alice worked in banking for over 40 years and developed sustained friendships with both her customers and coworkers. She worked at various banking institutions and retired from Luther Burbank Savings. Alice cherished her banking career. It allowed her to develop many friendships which meant so much to her. It seemed, wherever she went, she ran into a friend who would stop to say hello.Alice always welcomed friends and acquaintances to Holiday dinners which she relished. She opened her door to anyone needing a place to celebrate. She was an avid gardener which she enjoyed until she was no longer able. Her hard work is still evident in her wonderful backyard garden which brought her great joy even into her final days.Throughout her life, Alice participated in various groups such as the Girl Scouts, running the North Coast cookie drive, the annual Wisconsin Picnic committee, Cline Jazz Festival and more. She and Obie loved traveling to Hawaii and the California gold country. She lived a full life, and lived it well considering the physical adversities she faced. She relied on her strong faith in God, her tenacity and spunk, as she faced obstacle after obstacle.Alice was an inspiration for many. We will miss her but rejoice in knowing we all have a guardian angel in heaven.Alice is survived by her brother Jerry Wyand of Green Bay WI, and her loving children Marcus Obuchowski, Sara Mitchell (Alex Mitchell), and Susan Obuchowski. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Obuchowski and her parents Norris and Evelyn Wyand.Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, Santa Rosa. A Rosary will be said at 6:00 pm. An outdoor mass will be celebrated on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of expressions of sympathy, please direct donations to St. Eugene's Cathedral.