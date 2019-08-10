|
Allan Jeffery Brody
February 25, 1943 - August 7, 2019
Born on February 25, 1943, in San Francisco, to Bill and Sylvia Brody. He passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2019. Graduated from Petaluma High School in 1961. Following graduation he joined the National Guard while working for Reif and Brody. In 1976, Allan founded Expressway Transport and retired in 2017.
He met his wife Marge, of 52 years, on a blind date.
Allan was a member of Sonoma County Trailblazers, Petaluma Riding Club, Elks Club, Druids, SIRS, and Cow Mountain Hunting Club.
Survived by his wife, Marge Brody; children, Melissa Fite (Paul), Diane Sousa (Frank), Amy Brody (Pamela) and Billy Brody (Karen); nine grandchildren, Jason and Dylan Wirtz, Nick Maciel (Lydia), Megan Fite, Ryan and Rachel Sousa, Kaden, Marissa, and Aubrey Brody; sisters, Sharon McNamara (Bill) and Babs Brody and many nieces and nephews. Allan, loving husband, father and friend to many. He loved going to his grandchildren's sporting events, activities with his friends and helping the community.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Cypress Hill Memorial Park in Petaluma.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Allan's name.
The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses at Kaiser for the great care they gave Allan.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019