|
|
Allan Thomas Beer, Sr.
July 10, 1934 - February 25, 2020
Tuesday February 25th, Allan Thomas Beer, Sr., of Windsor, California, passed away surrounded by his wife of 63 years and loving family. Allan was 85 years old.
Allan was a man saved by God, faithful in family, excelled in career and enthusiastic in all his hobbies.
Allan married his Santa Rosa junior college sweetheart Freda Peterson on June 16th, 1956, after a short courtship. A daughter and two sons completed their family in the following years. Allan's greatest love and joy in life was his family and many friends. Allan was surrounded in Sonoma County by all three of his children with their families including seven grandchildren, along with his siblings, their wonderful spouses and children. He cherished the family gatherings which occurred weekly. Allan's love for travel brought years of memories to family and friends alike.
Allan had an exciting career life. With a background in electronics, he worked in the early tech businesses throughout the bay area. Later going on to found a manufacturing company which focused on scuba diving equipment. He then transitioned to an instrumental role in the construction of multiple geysers power plant projects as a project manager. He also enjoyed being a real estate agent developing small projects he found fun in his spare time. Boundless energy and curiosity defined his life.
Allan was greatly loved and will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020