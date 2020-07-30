1/
Alleen Hoiem
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alleen Hoiem
Alleen Hoiem, born November 18, 1923, in Oakland, died July 22, 2020, in Rohnert Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell. She is survived by her sons Bruce (Jeanne) Hoiem, David (Debra) Hoiem, Brian (Cecilia) Hoiem, and daughter Jan (Bob) Lappin, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grands, and one great-great-grand. Alleen was a bookkeeper, a real estate broker, a past president of her Soroptimist Club, and a long-time member of both the Vintage Choir and the Kitchen Kutups, where she was a dancer and performed in comedy skits. She loved to dance – folk dance in college, at the Grange Hall in Calistoga with Russ, square dancing with her boys, tap dancing with Jan, and kicking up her heels in the chorus line with the Kutups. She had a wry sense of humor, liked her Canadian Mist over ice, and her coffee "Black. No adds."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved