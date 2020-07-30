Alleen Hoiem

Alleen Hoiem, born November 18, 1923, in Oakland, died July 22, 2020, in Rohnert Park. She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell. She is survived by her sons Bruce (Jeanne) Hoiem, David (Debra) Hoiem, Brian (Cecilia) Hoiem, and daughter Jan (Bob) Lappin, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grands, and one great-great-grand. Alleen was a bookkeeper, a real estate broker, a past president of her Soroptimist Club, and a long-time member of both the Vintage Choir and the Kitchen Kutups, where she was a dancer and performed in comedy skits. She loved to dance – folk dance in college, at the Grange Hall in Calistoga with Russ, square dancing with her boys, tap dancing with Jan, and kicking up her heels in the chorus line with the Kutups. She had a wry sense of humor, liked her Canadian Mist over ice, and her coffee "Black. No adds."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store