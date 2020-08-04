Sending love to all the family!

I have known and worked with Al for about 20 years. He was always a kind person, but as I grew into my adulthood I gained more and more appreciation for who he was and the way he lived. he was always curious about things, he listens to people no matter what their age is, and he was always open to learning new things no matter what age he was, and even though he seem to know almost everything about everything in the whole world he still was open to learning, open to being wrong sometimes, open to listening.

He was good at being organized and I used to tease people at the construction company and say, “well Al managed to do all of that stuff I think you can too.” He set a high bar for everyone on what can be accomplished in a day.

Al and his wife Diane were a beautiful couple. They were such good friends and loved being active together going on hikes and bike rides, and it was a difficult but beautiful time that he spent caring for her when she could no longer be active. They showed me an example of a married couple that were vibrant, alive, in love, worked hard, and were best friends.

Every time he would come in the office, or once he retired and we were just friends and we would see each other at yoga or at dinner or parties he would say, “Hey there buddy how’s it going?” or, “there’s my buddy!”

He was a very intelligent and interesting person, and at the same time he was respectful and kind to everyone he met as far as I could see. He had so many interests from motorcycles to making jam and pickles, to Music , to being outdoors. Back in the years that I was still canning, we would trade things we had canned or pickled. Currently, I’m 1/4 into a can of jam he made and gave me last year.

Al, we will miss you and your sunny disposition. Thanks for being an excellent example for me of how to be a whole person, and how people can be curious and open to experiences their whole life long.

I’m glad Diane is waiting to meet up with you again. I’ll think of you both often and especially when eating peppermint ice cream!❤

Christa Durand

Friend