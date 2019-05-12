|
Alma L. Denner
1920 - 2019
Alma Denner left her family peacefully on May 7, 2019. It was a well-travelled journey just short of 99 years and filled with love for her late husband Stan and their three daughters Pat (Jim) Reed, Ginny (the late John) Cambou, and Kathy (Steve) Reese.
Alma, the daughter of parents that immigrated from Denmark and Norway, grew up on a chicken ranch on Occidental Road in Santa Rosa and attended Analy High School. She married Stan Denner on May 9, 1943 and they built their home together on Denner Ranch. Stan and Alma were married for 74 years and lived their entire lives in their family home on the ranch. Alma loved gardening, was an accomplished artist and loved playing the organ. The world was made a better place by her being here.
Alma is also survived by her grandchildren Ken Cambou, Kelly Cambou, Renee Larson, Christi Allison and Jennifer Reed along with 7 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019