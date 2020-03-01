|
Alvin Joseph Lombella
Alvin Lombella, age 92, passed peacefully on February 23, 2020 with family by his side.
Born April 16, 1927 in Bodega Bay CA to John and Rina (Del Curto) Lombella.
Preceded in death by siblings Ernest, Velma and Clarence.
Survived by his wife Rose Alice; daughters Sandra (Garth) Adams and Gloria (John) Buckner; grandchildren Chad (Ashleigh) and Jessica; great grandchildren Paisley and Carson; siblings Donald, Marie Hansen and Lila Linnehan and numerous favorite nieces and nephews.
A Sonoma County resident, retired 31 years, worked at Valley Ford Creamery, Stevenson's Equipment Co and SRJC.
Al enjoyed working on his home and yard, metal detecting, jigsaw puzzles, camping, spending time at the ocean, driving tractors and helping others with projects.
A man of many talents (natural and self-taught), he could create, design and fabricate most anything.
Services to be announced. Remembrances to St Joseph Hospice 439 College Ave SR CA 95401 www.stjosephhealth.org or Tomales Regional Historical center www.tomaleshistory.com
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020