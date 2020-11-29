Alvin Odell McNuttDecember 18, 1929 - November 18, 2020Alvin Odell McNutt, 90, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born in Hope Township, Arkansas.Alvin worked as a Drywall Contractor for 50 years in Santa Rosa.After 50 years of service, he retired from ABC Drywall in 2010.He has been a beacon of light throughout the community. Anyone who new him, loved him. He was always smiling.He was a professional musician for about 60 + years. He played with Merle Haggard, Lynn Anderson, Glen Campbell, and had all night Jam sessions with Ray Charles in Bakersfield, CA. in 1974 he was offered a job with Buck Owens and turned it down. In 1977 he won instrumentalist of the year at the El Rancho Tropicana Santa Rosa, CA. Being a guitarist was his passion and he passed that on to his children and grandchildren.Alvin met Melba Jean McNutt in 1955. They were married 1956 in Carson City, Nevada. Together they raised four children: Jerry, Donna, Dennis and Denise.Alvin is survived by Melba-wife, Jerry- son, Donna- daughter, Dennis- son and Denise-daughter, seven grandkids- Jeremy, Amber, Jamie, Derek, Krissy, Victoria and Iris. Also 12 great-grandkids, Destiny, Gracie, Brayden, Jack, Caleb, Easton, Noah, Christian, Kylie, Madelayne , Isabel and Amber. Private Services will be held per family's request.