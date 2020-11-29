1/1
Alvin Odell McNutt
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Odell McNutt
December 18, 1929 - November 18, 2020
Alvin Odell McNutt, 90, of Santa Rosa, California, passed away on November 18, 2020. He was born in Hope Township, Arkansas.
Alvin worked as a Drywall Contractor for 50 years in Santa Rosa.
After 50 years of service, he retired from ABC Drywall in 2010.
He has been a beacon of light throughout the community. Anyone who new him, loved him. He was always smiling.
He was a professional musician for about 60 + years. He played with Merle Haggard, Lynn Anderson, Glen Campbell, and had all night Jam sessions with Ray Charles in Bakersfield, CA. in 1974 he was offered a job with Buck Owens and turned it down. In 1977 he won instrumentalist of the year at the El Rancho Tropicana Santa Rosa, CA. Being a guitarist was his passion and he passed that on to his children and grandchildren.
Alvin met Melba Jean McNutt in 1955. They were married 1956 in Carson City, Nevada. Together they raised four children: Jerry, Donna, Dennis and Denise.
Alvin is survived by Melba-wife, Jerry- son, Donna- daughter, Dennis- son and Denise-daughter, seven grandkids- Jeremy, Amber, Jamie, Derek, Krissy, Victoria and Iris. Also 12 great-grandkids, Destiny, Gracie, Brayden, Jack, Caleb, Easton, Noah, Christian, Kylie, Madelayne , Isabel and Amber. Private Services will be held per family's request.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved