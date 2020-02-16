|
|
Amelia "Mellie" Garcia Campos
Amelia "Mellie", Garcia Campos, age 74 passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Daughter of Braulio Garcia (deceased) and Esther Alvudrez Garcia (deceased). Beloved wife of 56 years to Dennis Campos and loving mother of eight children: Rudy, Rick, Louis, Dennis, Manuel, Braulio, Ismael and her namesake, Amelia Campos. Grandmother to 18 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, mother-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to countless others.
Amelia was born March 15, 1945 in Fort Worth, TX, one of 18 siblings. Tony, Ismael, Frederico, Robert and Jesse (deceased). Survived by: Dora, Lydia, Esther, Irene, Delia, David, Daniel, Peter, Jesse, Manuel, Rudolfo and Braulio.
After marrying her love, Dennis, and the birth of their first son, Rudy, they moved to Healdsburg, CA, in December 1964, while pregnant with their second, Rick. In 1971, Amelia and Dennis purchased the family home we all know and love in Healdsburg on Bailache Avenue. After starting her family, putting down roots and raising children, Amelia began her work career with Weightronix in Santa Rosa. She enjoyed working, but lived for her family. She spent most of her life caring for others. Not just her husband and children but also her siblings, mother, extended family and friends. With an open door policy, Mellie took in those in need of nurturing, guidance, a roof over their head and a delicious hot meal.
It was a rare day when her home wasn't filled with the love and laughter of her grandkids, family and friends. In her spare time, Mellie would tend to her garden and be outside in her spacious yard with many fruit trees. She was especially proud of her roses, citrus, plum and avocado trees. Once or twice a week you could find her at her other "home", the River Rock Casino.
Amelia loved to love, spoil her grandkids, nieces and nephews, and most especially she was proud of her family tree and the legacy she and Dennis built together. Amelia was the family queen and matriarch of the Campos family. Her laughter, humor, stubbornness and unconditional love will be missed deeply.
A rosary will be said on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Campos residence in Healdsburg. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Windsor.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020