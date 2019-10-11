|
|
Amparo Sotelo
Nuestra Madre, Amparo Sotelo, 84, entered into rest in Phoenix, AZ on October 01, 2019. Born in San Bernardo, Guanajuato, Mexico on September 09, 1935, she was the fourth child born to Perfecto and Inez Marquez.
Amparo had many talents, namely as a clothes designer, dressing her daughters in chic attire; as a green thumb, cultivating the earth to produce the most beautiful roses; and as being the Best Mexican cook in the neighborhoods of South Park, Forestville and Graton.
Most of all, she will be fondly remembered for her bravery, tenderness and unconditional love as a Mother and Abuela.
Amparo is survived by sons Juan, Luis and Carlos, devoted daughters Livia, Angelica and Carolina, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and siblings Juanita, Herletina and Bartolo. She was preceded in death by her former husband Manuel, daughter Veronica and grandson Julian.
A private memorial service was held in Peoria, AZ.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019