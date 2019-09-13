|
In Loving Memory
Amy Aiko Suyama
April 26, 1961—September 10, 2016
Just three years ago, Amy Aiko Suyama was riding her bike on a spectacular Sonoma County day when she was struck by a truck and died. On that gorgeous day, the beautiful spirit of Amy reached up and away, probably laughing, greeting her new life, leaving so many sad people in her wake. If there are bicycles in the great beyond, she is riding one.
She lived her life full of laughter and passion and heart-felt affection to everyone she met. She was a special kind of crackpot whose very presence was a comfort and joy.
Amy Aiko Suyama was a true force of nature, a brilliant comet of light streaking through our world while alive and now she as she travels through the sky, we still see her light and feel her love. Be sure to watch for her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019