Amy (Reichardt) Fosnight

Amy Lynn Fosnight passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on November 12, 2020, from complications of cancer. She was born May 30, 1970, and raised in Rohnert Park. She graduated from Rancho Cotate High School in 1988. She married the love of her life and best friend, Scott Fosnight in 1991. She was the daughter of John and Barbara Reichardt, the sister of Philip (Krisztina) Reichardt, the Mother of Joshua Fosnight, Bea Fosnight, Seasyn McDowell, and Shawna Fosnight. Grandmother of Taiven, Madelyn, Skye, Sawyer, and Grayson. The family moved to Santa Barbara where Amy worked as an Aide for social needs children at several elementary schools in Santa Barbara. Amy was a people person, a friend to everyone she met. She loved to travel with Scott and Joshua in their fifth wheel, going all over the United States. She loved her pups and cat that always traveled with them. Amy was an avid reader, belonging to several book clubs, she liked to swim at the YMCA with her sassy girls.

There will be a celebration of her life in Santa Barbara as well as one in Sonoma County when the covid pandemic allows.

"What are you guys going to do without me?"



