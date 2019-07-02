|
Amy "Yemi" Tsurumoto
February 21, 1925 - June 13, 2019
Amy "Yemi" Tsurumoto passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 with her family at her bedside at the age of 94. Amy was born in Pueblo, Colorado on February 21, 1925. She is survived by her loving son Warren, son-in-law Ron Tanizawa, and grandchildren, Kristen and Eric Tanizawa; her sisters Hisa Hamada, Alice Chapman, Rose Kitagawa, brother Frank Kajiya, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Taji, mother Matsuyo, husband George, son Ronald, daughter Charlene, siblings Mary Ogawa, Marie Weaver, Ted Kajiya, and Kay Chong.
Amy and her late-husband George were in the apple business for many years and also belonged to the Sebastopol Co-op Cannery and Apple Growers United. Later Amy worked at Hewlett Packard in the QC dept. until her retirement. She loved to bake and grow fruits and vegetables in her garden. She was a member of the Enmanji Temple, Enman no Tomo Sr. Ctr., and the Japanese American Citizen League.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Enmanji Temple Building Fund, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. So. Sebastopol, CA. A memorial service will be held on Sat., July 6 at 11:00 a.m. at the Enmanji Buddhist Temple in Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 2, 2019