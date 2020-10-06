1/
Andrew Charles Cavagnetto
1955 - 2020
March 1, 1955 - August 3, 2020
Our brother, Andrew Charles Cavagnetto, left this life August 3, 2020 in Petaluma.
He is survived by his son Matthew Cavagnetto and his four siblings: Michael Cavagnetto, Chris Cavagnetto, Sheila Johnson and Elyse Rule. And numerous nieces and nephews, including a great-niece. And many, many friends all over the world.
He was a US Army veteran.
He worked at the US Post Office for 31 years. After retirement he lived in Thailand for seven years and was very happy with his life there.
He was buried in Mount Olivet Cemetery in San Rafael, California.
Rest easy, brother.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 6, 2020.
