Andrew "Andy" Montgomery
Andrew "Andy" Robert Montgomery, age 46, passed away tragically in a motorcycle accident in Sonoma County on April 26, 2019. He was born in Torrance, CA in 1972, a son of Robert Montgomery and Judy Bristow Samson. He lived life to the fullest. Andy was a mighty man of God, and helped everybody. He was loved by many. Now he is home with the Father. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at The Bridge, 301 Fulton Rd., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Redwood Gospel Mission.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 8, 2019