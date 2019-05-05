|
|
Andrie Cherie Boggs
Andrie Cherie Boggs died: April 28, 2019, age 85, in Santa Rosa, surrounded by her family.
Born: San Francisco, CA on June 13, 1933 and moved to Sonoma Co. in 1958
Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years William Boggs.
Survived by her sons Steven Petrucci, Ken Boggs (Reno) of Sebastopol daughters Ruth Watford (Ray) of Summerville SC. and Susan Tracy (Andy) Sebastopol, 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.
Private interment. Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019