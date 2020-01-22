|
Andy Arajs
On Wednesday January 15, 2020, Andy Arajs passed away at the age of 73 years. Andy will be forever remembered by his wife Gayle Arajs, daughter Heather Wilson (Jared) son Troy Arajs (Rhea). Grandchildren Hayley, Lexie and Christian, and by this sister Sandi Arajs. He was predeceased by parents Vilma and Andres Arajs, brother Vici Arajs, and by his daughter Tara Arajs.
Andy was born in Germany in 1946 and moved with his family to Santa Rosa in 1950. After graduating from Santa Rosa High, he began attending Sonoma State University, and in 1969 married Gayle, the love of his life. Next Andy served on the USS Midway before returning to finish his BA at SSU.
He loved spending summers camping and waterskiing with his family. In his later years, Andy was active in AA, an organization which fulfilled him and in which he created many dear friends.
Everyone's favorite hero; Andy could always be counted on to come to the rescue of his friends and family, earning the nickname "Handy Andy" from his neighbors. His hobbies included building model cars, including creating and selling parts, and restoring his 1962 T-bird. Undeniably, his greatest joy in his later years was spending time with his three grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., February 8th, the Mary Agatha Furth Center in Windsor.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Andy's name to The .
