Angela Louise Montani
1936 - 2020
Angela Louise Montani
June 29th 1936 - November 8th 2020
Angie Montani of Santa Rosa, passed peacefully on a Sunday, surrounded by family, at the age of 84. She was born in San Francisco and attended Presentation High School. She married young and had three children, and in turn three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Angie loved the Lord God, her SF Giants, her pets, music, dancing, flowers, gardening and reading, but most of all she loved being with her family. She was the most loving, kind, gentle and giving soul you could ever meet, and the most loyal and loving friend you could have. She was the best mom and the matriarch of our family. Angie is survived by her children, Deb, John, Laura; her grandchildren, Monica, Johnny, Myles; her great-grandchildren, Anthony, Lamar; her nieces and nephew, Susan, Mary, Bobby, her cousins, Louie, Johnny, Theresa: and sister in law, June. A private family internment will be at the Italian Cemetery in Colma, CA. In lieu of flowers we ask a donation in her name be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the SF Junior Giants.

Published in Press Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
