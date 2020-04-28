Home

Angela Marie Aubry

Angela Marie Aubry
Angela had passed away at the age of 63 in Santa Rosa, CA in October 2019.
Angela was born in San Francisco, CA on April 28, 1956 to Albert J. Aubry and Sadie M. (Lombard) Aubry. She is survived by her mother, three children and two grandchildren.
Angela would make friends with anyone she was able to strike a conversation with. She was a graduate of Mercy High School in Burlingame, class of 1974. She was a hardworking woman and after her retirement with SCOE, she began to volunteer some of her time at The Living Room Center. She was known for her sense of humor and being able to make others smile.
We ask that friends take a moment to send a prayer to Angela as she now rests with her brothers and father.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020
