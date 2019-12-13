Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
Angelo Giusti
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Sebastopol, CA
Angelo Larry "Boots" Giusti Notice
Angelo Larry "Boots" Giusti
March 21, 1937 - December 8, 2019
Lifelong resident of Forestville, Angelo Larry Giusti, passed peacefully on December 8, 2019 after a ten-year battle with Parkinson's. Angelo was born March 21, 1937 to the late Michele and Rose Giusti.
A devoted husband to the late Laura Giusti, he leaves behind his children Dean Giusti, Kurt Giusti, Mike Doyle, Cindy Evangelisti, Kelly Cutler, Kathy Ackerman, and Tim Doyle. Preceded by his son, the late Kyle Giusti. Grandfather to 18 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Angelo lived and worked the land his entire life at the Giusti Ranch in Forestville in addition to owning and operating a local Body and Paint Shop, and 27 years of dedicated service at the Forestville Fire Dept. as a volunteer Fireman and Assistant Fire Chief. He was also a long-time apple farmer and managed orchards for local landowners.
Angelo was a 50-year member of the Sonoma County Trail Blazers and was recently given Honorary Member Status. He was also a longtime past member of the Vine Hill Druids organization.
Angelo was an avid hunter, fisherman, and sportsman that loved wildlife and the great outdoors. He enjoyed many years of RV traveling with his late wife Laura.
A visitation and viewing will be held at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary in Sebastopol on Monday, December 16th from 11 am - 8 pm with a Rosary service at 7 pm.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Sebastopol on Tuesday, December 17 at 11 am. A reception and celebration will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Forestville Youth Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
