Anita Dorothy (Vannucci) DiPerno
August 26, 1926 - December 14, 2019
Anita Dorothy (Vannucci) DiPerno, 93, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019, where she had lived for 74 years. She had been lovingly cared for by her devoted son, Frank DiPerno Jr., daughter-in-law, Annette DiPerno and grandson, Dean DiPerno as well as in-home aide, Rosa, and Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa.
Anita was the youngest of four, born to Joseph and Mary (Gertozzio) Vannucci in Trenton, CA, on August 26, 1926. She spent her youth helping her family on their ranch and playing at the Russian River. She graduated from Analy High School in Sebastopol, CA in 1944.
In 1945, Anita met and married the love of her life, Frank Thomas DiPerno Sr., a World War II vet who preceded her in death in 1978. It is a comfort that she passed on his birthday as he had been waiting for her for 41 years. She is also preceded in death by her three siblings, Irene (Vannucci) Varano, Salvatore "Elmer" Vannucci and Clarence Vannucci as well as her niece, Doreen (Varano) Tognetti.
Anita worked for 32 years at Fairchild in San Rafael where many dear friendships were made and retired at age 75 after 13 years with HP/Agilent in Santa Rosa. Anita was strong, hardworking, determined and fiercely independent. She loved cooking (no one makes a cioppino like her), gardening (pansies were her favorite), animals (especially cats), reading novels, anything pink, Mickey Mouse, angels, the Warriors (she never missed a game), holidays and Bodega Bay. She continued to enjoy all of these things until her stroke in June 2019 and thereafter fought a valiant battle with the after-effects. Above all else, she will be remembered for how much she loved spoiling her family and how hard she fought to maintain independence in her own home; a home that was a part of her, that housed four generations over a century and is now a historical site in Santa Rosa's Little Italy.
Anita is survived by her only child, Frank DiPerno Jr., daughter-in-law, Annette DiPerno, grandson, Dean DiPerno and granddaughter, Lori (DiPerno) Whittles (Forrest Whittles) and first cousin, Richard Vannucci. She is beloved "Ama" to four great-grandchildren, Alaina King, Evan King, Marina Whittles and Sasha Whittles as well as Auntie to Harry and Eileen (Varano) James, Joseph and Donna Vannucci, Susie Vannucci and Dennis Tognetti.
As she would always say when we would depart, "God go with you." Ama – You are our guardian angel now. We know you will continue to be shining your light down upon us and protecting us as you did in life. We will hold you in our hearts until we meet again.
A ceremony for family and friends will be held January 30, 2020 at 1:30 pm at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sutter Hospice of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020